Cop caught on camera damaging auto in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A police inspector, who tore the sheets of an autorickshaw parked on the roadside, has landed in trouble after his act was captured on a CCTV camera. It is learnt that it was Murugesan, Korukkupet inspector of police, who apparently damaged the auto because he was irritated since the auto was parked on the roadside causing congestion.

The auto driver, M Purushothaman (42), a resident of Korukkupet, parked his auto on the Thirunavukkarasu Second Main Road on Sunday and went home. He returned in the evening to find the auto’s sides damaged and none seemed to be aware of who tore the shield cover.“My friend and I went to the Korukkupet police station to lodge a complaint. The inspector Murugesan was not present and hence a personnel in the station phoned the inspector who told the personnel that it was he who tore the sheets since the auto was causing congestion on the road,” said Purushothaman.

Purushothaman was made to wait in the police station till 11.30 pm on Sunday and the next day also the inspector called him to the station but did not meet him. Meanwhile, the incident recorded in the CCTV camera showing the inspector tearing apart the auto’s sheets went viral on social media.

Purushothaman lodged a complaint with Ravali Priya, Deputy Commissioner of Police along with the footage. Murugesan was on Thursday transferred and kept in the ‘vacancy reserve’ without any posting.