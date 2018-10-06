Christmas cheer begins

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The countdown to Christmas has begun, and to ring in the festivities Radisson Blu Resort Temple Bay in Mahabalipuram curated its annual cake mixing ceremony.The hospitality team at Radisson Blu set the mood for traditional cake mixing event with a dance performance while the other staff members crafted the mixing table — a visual treat of sorts with an assortment of aromatic spices, rich fruits, nuts and ambrosial spirits.

About 50 kg of assorted ingredients and generous amounts of liquor were mixed and stored in a container. “This is an annual ritual where we put ingredients like berries, blackcurrant, cinnamon and star anise together, mix them with rum, brandy and wine. The spirits help the mix mature. The ingredients are left to soak in the essence for about two months...and then used to bake the cakes. The yield will be about 200 kg worth of cake,” said pastry chef Bharathidasan.

“It is a ritual of sorts before the actual celebrations begin,” said Michael Saju, executive chef, while mixing the cake with copious amounts of raisins. “If someone eats a piece of cake made from this mix, they won’t feel like drinking water...the cake would be juicy and succulent. That’s why I add more raisins to the mix. It is our key ingredient,” he explained.

Nila, a tourist from the US looked visibly excited as she raised a toast to the festive season. “I have been touring across south India and I never thought I would be a part of a cake mixing ceremony here. I have never done this before. I thoroughly enjoyed the experience...it brought all of us together!”

“Back home, this is a family tradition for us. The whole family comes together to mix fruits, spices, and liquor of course! This year I am away from my family, but this ceremony brought me a bit closer to home. Though I am surprised that the tradition is followed in India, I am glad that I got to be a part of it,” said another attendee.

A ritual from the 17th Century

The history of the cake-mixing event dates back to the 17th-Century Europe. Since then, it has become a part of several cultures and has trickled down to being one of the important events in star-spangled hotels