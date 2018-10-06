Home Cities Chennai

Some great news

Then I read a few things this week that made me really happy — therefore realising that the news can bring you happiness.

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

CHENNAI: There are times when I wonder if there’s any other reason for reading the news other than “being updated”.

Update 1: A small demo of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey will be streamable on Google chrome! This is made possible through “Project Stream” — pushing the frontiers of tech playability. The aim of the exercise is to bring a game that requires high-end computers to run it — to an audience with low-end specs on their device. The mini trailer that released along with the announcement showing the new sandbox game looking as good as ever, although more historically inaccurate as it in never has been (you should see the angry fandom memes on this).

Update 2: An unassuming video with no audio rocked the internet last week. It was a trailer of a Harry Potter game in development — leaked before it’s time. It showed Hogwarts, Great Hall, the Herbology Greenhouses, and people using spells that aren’t just “rictusempra” and “flippendo”. It wasn’t a 2-dimensional point-and-click reading adventure like Pottermore, or farcical Mobile games that released over this year. The game looks more real — and packed seems to be packed with action.It’s great to know that gaming world has taken the fandom seriously this time around.

Update 3: A news report from Netflix reveals that choose-your-own adventure TV series may soon be a real thing. And this doesn’t just mean that just Dora the Explorer might be an actual click-and-play adventure (the interactive kids shows have been around for a while) — but it extends to live-action shows as well. The lines between gaming and TV is blurring slowly. “Mosaic” — an interactive narrative app to be released in November may be amongst the first in this long existing, but never mainstream genre of games. And, of course — Red Dead Redemption 2 releases this month! There’s a lot of excitement for this game developed by Rockstar, and the initial gameplay released has great reviews. Don’t lose hope, read the news — there’s something good for everyone!

Anusha Ganapathi

@quaffle_waffle

(This economics graduate spends her leisure time preparing for the zombie apocalypse)

