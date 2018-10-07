Sub Inspector's hubby and stepson arrested for kidnapping

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 47-year-old man and his son have been arrested and a complaint has been filed against a sub-inspector for allegedly kidnapping a man and forcing him to sign on a blank paper after detaining him at a secluded place at Adambakkam a year ago.

The arrested have been identified as Kalai Mohan, husband of Shakuntala, a city police sub-inspector and their stepson, Sanjeev Netha, 21. Police said Sanjeev Netha, had given around `1.74 lakh to one Vijayram a year ago as the latter promised to get him a job. Vijayram neither got a job for Sanjeev, nor did he return the money.

After repeated attempts to reach him over phone failed, Sanjeev and his Kalai Mohan decided to kidnap Vijayram. “In July last year, Sanjeev had invited Vijayram for a drink at Nungambakkam. The trio then kidnapped him and took him to Puducherry and kept him for a day. Later, they got his signature on a blank paper and let him off near Guindy,” a police officer said.