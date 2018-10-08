Chennai's first Hindi-medium school Shri Sanatana Dharma Vidyalaya to turn 100 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The year 2019 will mark the centenary year for Shri Sanatana Dharma Vidyalaya Association. To begin the celebrations, the association has planned school events, cultural and sports activities throughout the year.

A mega sports tournament will be held between June and August 2019, which will include kabbadi, badminton, cricket and field events like 100 metres, 200 metres, 400 metres running race, long jump, disk throw and shot put. To mark the centenary year, the Association plans to start a new project by adding one more CBSE school under their management.

The association established its first school, Shri Sanatana Dharma Vidyalaya Matric Higher Secondary School, the first Hindi-medium school in Madras, in 1919. Shri Sanatana Dharma Vidyalaya Matriculation Higher Secondary School for girls has classes from 6 to 12, and holds a record of consistently securing 100% result in class 10 and 12 board exams.

Motilal Fomra Sanatana Dharma Higher Secondary school for boys is a government-aided school. Hundred students have received Rajya Puraskar — Governor’s award in scouts, so far. The boys have been winning the North Chennai Zonal Championship in games and athletics consecutively for three years.

Initiated by

The Association was initiated by stalwarts in education like Messrs Ramji Kalayanji, Narayan Das Girdhardas, Motilal Fomra, Mungilal Kejadiwal, Ramnath Goenka, Ram Kishan Jhaver, Ranglal Jajodia, Lalchand Dadha, Balkishan Goenka and BK Kothari.