Home Cities Chennai

Kovilambakkam residents cry for stormwater drain ahead of monsoon

With an early Northeast Monsoon in sight this year, age-old problems have come back to haunt residents of Kovilambakkam.

Published: 08th October 2018 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2018 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Stagnant water on one side of the 200-ft radial road in Kovilambakkam | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With an early Northeast Monsoon in sight this year, age-old problems have come back to haunt residents of Kovilambakkam. Without a storm water drain, sewage and rain water from one side of the 200-feet radial road flows onto the other side, leaving the area there waterlogged. 

Having nowhere to go, sewage and rain water from Vinayagapuram side of the radial road is left to accumulate along the road side. When there is a heavy rain, officials allow water to pass through the culvert along the radial road to the opposite side which is usually already flooded, claim residents. 

“Ours is an already low-lying area. Now the rain has just begun and water is already stagnating around our side. It stays waterlogged for months,” said Kartheeswaran Ganesan of Kagithapuram, Kovilambakkam. 
Houses at Kagithapuram and Ambedkar Salai are the worst affected due to the diversion. On Saturday, night, residents coerced the panchayat officials to temporarily block the culvert with debris, keeping the rest of the water at bay. The issue, they said, has persisted for around eight years now. 

When Express visited the spot, water was stagnant in a vacant piece of land along the radial road. Around 10 months back, work commenced for the construction of storm water drain, but was abandoned soon after, said residents. “There is a small part of a storm water drain constructed near Eachangadu bus stop, but work never progressed after that,’ said Sankar, another resident. 

While a panchayat official said it is left to the highways to come up with a long term solution, a highways official said a storm water drain has been proposed for the stretch and work will commence soon. 

“The residents are also keen on increasing the size of the storm water drain from what was initially proposed by us. So, we have to factor in that too before work begins,” the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
storm water drain Northeast Monsoon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
As actor-television presenter Lakshmi Manchu turns 41, let us take a look at some of the photos that prove Manchu Lakshmi is a fashion icon. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Lakshmi Manchu: Here are some stunning photos of the Tollywood fashion icon
Bollywood filmmaker Gauri Khan during the fashion designer Vikram Phadnis fashion show in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Gauri Khan: Here are the rare photos of Shah Rukh Khan's gorgeous wife