Chennai-Salem greenfield corridor project: Tamil Nadu Government slammed for apathy

CHENNAI : The TN government was slammed by the Madras High Court for its alleged lethargic approach to handling the pleas against acquisition of land for the eight-way Chennai-Salem greenfield corridor project.“The government is insensitive towards the issue. From the beginning we were insisting on adopting proper approach,” a division bench of Justices T S Sivagnanam and V Bhavani Subbaroyan, said on Monday.

The inability of the government advocate to answer the court’s queries with regard to illegal felling of 109 trees near the project site and the status of the anticipatory bail applications moved by the accused, was the cause for the outburst of the bench.

The bench wondered whether the accused are cross-border terrorists or ordinary wood-cutters.

Noting that there was something fishy in the entire incident of tree felling, the court said that it would ultimately find out the truth.The bench posted the plea to Tuesday for further hearing.