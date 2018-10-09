Home Cities Chennai

Chennai-Salem greenfield corridor project: Tamil Nadu Government slammed for apathy

'The government is insensitive towards the issue. From the beginning we were insisting on adopting proper approach'

Published: 09th October 2018 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The TN government was slammed by the Madras High Court for its alleged lethargic approach to handling the pleas against acquisition of land for the eight-way Chennai-Salem greenfield corridor project.“The government is insensitive towards the issue. From the beginning we were insisting on adopting proper approach,” a division bench of Justices T S Sivagnanam and V Bhavani Subbaroyan, said on Monday.

The inability of the government advocate to answer the court’s queries with regard to illegal felling of 109 trees near the project site and the status of the anticipatory bail applications moved by the accused, was the cause for the outburst of the bench. 

The bench wondered whether the accused are cross-border terrorists or ordinary wood-cutters. 
Noting that there was something fishy in the entire incident of tree felling, the court said that it would ultimately find out the truth.The bench posted the plea to Tuesday for further hearing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madras High Court Chennai-Salem greenfield corridor project

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
William Nordhaus and Paul Romer won the 2018 Nobel Economics Prize
US duo William Nordhaus and Paul Romer win Nobel Economics Prize
Residents look at a home damaged by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake the night before, in Gros Morne, Haiti. (Photo | AP)
Haiti earthquake kills at least 14, aftershock jolts nervous residents﻿
Gallery
Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa inspecting the guard of honour during the 86th anniversary celebration of Air Force Day parade at the Hindon Air Force Base near Ghaziabad. (Photo |Parveen Negi/EPS)
In Pictures: 86th Air Force Day celebrations 
Former England captain John Terry announced his retirement from football on Sunday with the 37-year-old central defender now set to pursue a career in management. (Photo | AP)
Chelsea legend John Terry hangs his boots