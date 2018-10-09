Home Cities Chennai

Plea seeking quota for children  of disabled persons dismissed

Petitioner has no statutory or constitutional right to seek the mandamus, the bench of Justices S Manikumar and P T Asha said on Monday.

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI :  A division bench of the Madras High Court has said ‘no’ to a plea for a direction to the Centre to extend the facility of reservation to the children of the differently-abled persons, too. The rule does not provide any reservation for the children of the physically handicapped. A direction sought to this effect is contrary to the very object of the statute.

Petitioner has no statutory or constitutional right to seek the mandamus, the bench of Justices S Manikumar and P T Asha said on Monday. The bench dismissed a PIL petition from L K Venkat, who prayed for a direction to the Union Ministry of Human Resources to provide reservation to the children of physically challenged persons also. According to petitioner,it is very difficult for the physically challenged parents to give moral support to their children. 

