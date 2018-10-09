Probe ordered into officials’ ‘unholy nexus’ with encroachers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Madras High Court has directed the Secretary and Commissioner, Land Administration department, to conduct an inquiry into the lapses on the part of the revenue officials in protecting government lands, waterbodies and resources and initiate appropriate action if any negligence or dereliction of duty is found against them.

Noting that the inaction of the district administration and the inefficiency of the officials had led to large-scale encroachments in the State and that there cannot be any leniency or misplaced sympathy in respect of the facilitators, Justice S M Subramaniam gave the directive on Monday.

The judge was rejecting a plea from V P Jayakumar, who sought to quash an order of the Land Administration Commissioner rejecting his claim of ownership of a property measuring 36 cents in Vellaur village in Coimbatore district.

The judge directed the authorities to evict the petitioner from the government land with the help of police within four weeks.

This court was able to visualise that a tahsildar or his subordinates or the higher officials in the district administration were very well aware of such encroachments as day in, day out, their field officers were passing by all such encroaching structures. The local Village Administrative Officers and other revenue officials were aware of all these encroachments, the judge noted.

“In spite of their clear knowledge about such encroachments, why actions are not taken under the law is the important question to be raised by all concerned in the interest of the public. The reasons can be many, possibly such government lands are shown by these revenue officials to some greedy men, who are capable of satisfying the needs of such government officials,” the judge said.

Greed blamed

As land cost increases, encroachments are also increasing. There is no end for greediness. However, such greedy men are to be dealt in accordance with law, the judge said.

ADGP told to assist investigation into custodial deaths

Chennai: The Additional Director General of Police (Prison) has been directed to assist the probe into the custodial deaths in prisons as a nodal officer. A division bench of Justices S Manikumar and P T Asha, which was holding the suo-motu taken-up PIL petition, gave this directive on Monday.

Plea seeks to quash appointment of special officer for Pondy L-G

Chennai : A PIL petition has been filed in the Madras High Court to quash the orders appointing G Theva Neethi Dhas, IAS, as the officer on special duty to the Lt Governor, Kiren Bedi. A division bench ordered notice to the Puducherry Chief Secretary, Confidential and Cabinet department and the Finance Secretary to file separate affidavits.

Early morning screening of films in cinemas opposed

Chennai: Cinema halls featuring early morning shows have led to a PIL filed at the Madras High Court. The petitioner, in the affidavit, claims the GOs have stipulated only five shows a day, which some theatres seem to be violating. Accepting the PIL, the court asked the government counsel to respond on how the State regulates shows.

13 defamation cases against Karunanidhi quashed

Chennai: The Special Court, constituted to conduct cases against MPs and MLAs, on Monday set aside as many as 13 defamation cases against the late M Karunanidhi, filed by the AIADMK government. The special court also quashed the defamation cases filed against Murasoli Selvam, editor and publisher of Murasoli, DMK’s official newspaper.