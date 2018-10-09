Timeless plays to make a comeback

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Jayakanthan, R Chudamani, Kalki, Pudhumaipithan, T Janakiraman... if the mere mention of names of these doyens of the Tamil literary world made you sit up with a rush of excitement, here’s some joyous news for you. Komal Theatre, the brainchild of Dharini, daughter of noted Tamil theatre personality-cum-film director late Komal Swaminathan, will be staging its debut production ‘Ivargalin Sirukathaigal, Ivargalin Iyakkathil’, a theatrical adaptation of short stories by the five legendary Tamil writers, in association with Karthik Fine Arts and Brahma Gana Sabha.

Talking to CE about taking forward her father’s legacy, Dharini says, “I am forever indebted to what theatre has given to me and my family. Unlike a lot of people who used to dabble with a day job and theatre, my father was a full-time theatre person. So, whatever we are today is because of theatre. It fed us, gave us what we needed and shaped us into the people we are today, and I wanted to give back to the stage.”

Many of Komal Swaminathan’s plays dealt with larger issues of society. His play, Thanneer Thanneer in 1980 brought him to the limelight, and about five years ago Dharini revived both, his play which was staged more than 250 times and his drama troupe ‘Stage Friends’. “This is not just a remembrance or dedication to my father.

It will work towards bringing literature to the stage,” she says. Novel-to-stage adaptation is an age-old trope, but Komal theatre has stepped into a new zone. “Not many direct plays based-on Tamil short stories. This might be the first attempt. Though most of these stories were written decades ago, they are relevant to today’s society. It is our responsibility to tap that and take it to the younger generation,” she explains.

Elango Kumanan, director of SS International Live, who recently wrote and directed the play ‘Deivathul Deivam’ (100 years of life history of Mahaperiyava), will be directing two short plays. Talking about the challenges in such an adaptation, Elango says, “When I adopt a play from the words of the author, he/she becomes my scriptwriter. In this case, it is Jayakanthan himself.

So, I cannot change the narrative, characters or the mood he creates through his words. So, in order to do justice to his story, the original story is retained. It is a task when we have to create an impact visually in accordance with the words. But, that’s an artistic challenge which we face head-on.”

In one of the short plays, Elango directed veteran theatre personality Kathadi Ramamurthy, and he gushes about the octogenarian. “When Dharini and I approached him, he happily agreed to perform a role in one of the short plays. He was enthusiastic about experimenting and sharing the stage with youngsters,” he shares.

Gowrishankar, and Karthik Gowrishankar are the other two directors. The theatre house will be officially launched by actor Sathyaraj. Vaidyanathan, editor, Dinamani and Tiruppur Krishnan, editor, Amudha Surabi will preside over the event as chief guests.