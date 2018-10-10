Home Cities Chennai

Adikesava Perumal temple: A shrine with many epigraphs

The beautiful stone image of Adikesava Perumal is in a standing  posture  flanked by Goddesses Sridevi and Bhudevi.

Published: 10th October 2018 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Chithra Madhavan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The historic village of Kuram is famous as it is home to the Adikesava Perumal (Vishnu) temple and also because it is the birthplace of Kurattazhvan or Kuresha (1008-1127 AD), a famous Vaishnava preceptor (Acharya).

The beautiful stone image of Adikesava Perumal is in a standing posture flanked by Goddesses Sridevi and Bhudevi.

Goddess Lakshmi is enshrined in this temple as Pankajavalli Thayar. The main image of Andal is unique as this deity holds a lotus in the left hand while usually depicted as holding this flower in the right hand. There is a separate shrine for Kurattazhvan wherein the main and professional images of Kurattazhvan are seen seated with the right hand in Abhaya hasta and left hand resting on the lap. Images of Rama, Sita, Lakshmana and Hanuman worshipped by Kuresha are here too.

Kurattazhvan, a wealthy landowner in Kuram became a disciple of the illustrious Vaishnava philosopher, Ramanujacharya. He went with him to Kashmir in search of the manuscript called Bodhayana Vritti, a treatise on the Brahma Sutras.

Kuresha, endowed with a phenomenal memory, absorbed this text in his mind as they could not procure the manuscript. Subsequently, Kuresha wrote down the Sri Bhashya, a commentary on the Brahma Sutra as Ramanujacharya was dictating it. He was also instrumental in saving the life of Ramanujacharya when the latter was persecuted by a Chola king. Panchasthavam is one of Kuresha’s famous literary works.

The oldest inscription found in this temple, dated 808 AD belongs to the reign of Dantivarman Pallava. There are many other epigraphs, some of the Pallava age of the 9th century AD which describe the functioning of the administrative organisation called ‘Sabha’ in this village.

Important festival

There is a special festival for Kurattazhvan during the Tamil month of Thai in Hastam asterism

Ancient territory

The village Kura was situated in the ancient territorial sub-division called Nirvelur in Urukkattu Kottam

Epigraphs

Inscriptions found here reveal that this temple was in existence as early as the 9th century AD

Chithra Madhavan

cityexpresschn@gmail.com

The writer is a historian who focuses on temple architecture

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Adikesava Perumal temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taylor Swift | Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift riles Donald Trump with Instagram post
Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen en route to Florida
Gallery
Actor Gemini Ganesan kissing his daughter and Bollywood actress Rekha after receiving the life-time Achievement Award. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Rekha: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood diva
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride