An asana to help a hunched back

CHENNAI : The pose for today is the Ardh Ustrasan. Ustra means camel. This pose corrects a hunched back, hence the name.

Steps

● Kneel on your mat with your knees and feet placed 4 inches apart. Your toes should be curled on the floor, with your heels pointing towards the ceiling.

● Inhale, and extend your sternum and ribs upwards while curving your spine back. Exhale as you push your thighs forward. Next, as you inhale, stretch the right arm forward and rotate it from the shoulder and place the right hand on the right heel. Similarly, inhale and place the left hand on the left heel.

● Use your hands to press your heels, tighten the glutes, and push your pelvis and the lower part of your spine forward so that your thighs remain perpendicular to the floor. Finally tip your head back, keeping your neck stretched. Hold the position for about 30 seconds while breathing normally. Bring your arms forward one at a time, straighten your spine, and slowly sit back on your heels in Vajrasan. Relax.

Tips

If you are prone to cervical spondylosis, do not look back, instead look forward during the final posture. Beginners must try this pose with their ankles kept higher by placing their feet on their toes, while the soles of your feet are parallel to the wall behind you (as shown in the picture). This is an easier version as the back bend is reduced due to the feet’s elevation.

Benefit

Ustrasan can correct a hunched back and drooping shoulders. This is very good for your entire back.

Anshu Vyas Seetharaman is a yoga and fitness trainer at Sri AurobindoSociety, Bengaluru.