CMBT renamed as ‘Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Bus Stand’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT) at Koyambedu was renamed as ‘Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Bus Stand’ on Tuesday. The name change came into effect eight days after Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami made an announcement that the Koyambedu bus terminus would be renamed after AIADMK founder and former CM MG Ramachandran, at a valedictory function of the late leader’s birth centenary on September 30.

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), which maintains the terminus, has displayed the banners at the concourse area that leads to platform 3 and 4, with a new name ‘Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Perunthu Nilayam’.

“Presently, the new name is displayed at the entrance of platforms. Soon, the name board across the bus terminus would be changed,” said an official. The foundation stone for the CMBT, spread over 37 acres, was laid during the DMK regime and was inaugurated by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in 2012.

The bus terminus has mofussil buses and long-distance express buses operated to various parts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry. It also has an MTC bus terminus. The bus stand has a footfall of more than 70,000 commuters a day.The state government has decided to go ahead with its decision to rename the bus stand, a few weeks after it suggested the Railways to rename the Central station after MGR.

Announcement

