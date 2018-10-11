Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Rare surgery performed on 12-year-old with congenital blood vessel malfunction

The surgery was risky as one mistake in the surgery would lead to vision loss and stroke and also disfigurement of her lip with life-threatening bleeding.

Published: 11th October 2018 02:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

hospital, medical, doctor, bill, medicine, treatment

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital successfully performed a rare surgery on a 12-year-old girl from Odisha, who was diagnosed with rare congenital blood vessel malfunction recently.

According to a release, the 12-year old is a daughter of a tea-seller. She was diagnosed with arteriovenous malformation, a congenital abnormality of the blood vessels. The patient had a discoloured patch on her face and a lesion-like flesh growth. The flesh growth kept increasing in the last two years. The patient also was bleeding from her gums every time she brushed her teeth. Her parents took her to many hospitals in Odisha, Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad before coming to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital here.

The surgery was risky as one mistake in the surgery would lead to vision loss and stroke and also disfigurement of her lip with life-threatening bleeding. With a multi-disciplinary approach, the surgery was planned and the feeding blood vessel was blocked with coils from both sides of the face following which the blood supply to the flesh growth was reduced. Surgical removal of the growth was also carried out. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Stanley Medical College congenital blood vessel malfunction

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women offering prayers to Goddess Durga at the opening ceremony of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati. (Photo | AFP)
Devotees offer prayers on first day of Navratri
Actress Dimple Kapadia. PTI
Dimple Kapadia dances to tunes of ‘Bobby’ on streets of Italy
Gallery
Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection: The Four Seasons of Tiffany celebration at Studio 525. | AP
Priyanka Chopra to Kim Kardashian: Celebrities who made heads turn at Tiffany & Co.'s Gala
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan with his father Harivanshrai Bachchan. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Here are some rare snaps of the 'Angry Young Man' of Bollywood
facebook twitter whatsapp