Home Cities Chennai

Shankar IAS Academy founder Shankar Devarajan kills self

His body was taken to the Shankar IAS Academy premises at Annanagar where hundreds of his students paid their last respects.

Published: 12th October 2018 02:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

Shankaran, Founder of the Shankar IAS Academy (Photo | Facebook/ @shankariasacademy)

By UNI

CHENNAI: Shankar Devarajan, Founder of the Shankar IAS Academy, which has produced hundreds of civil servants during the last 15 years, committed suicide on Friday.

Police sources said Shankar was found hanging from the ceiling of the fan at his Mylapore residence.

He was rushed to Government Royapettah Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

After post-mortem, his body was handed over to his family members.

Police said family dispute was said to be the reason behind Shankaran taking the extreme step.

His body was taken to the Shankar IAS Academy premises at Annanagar where hundreds of his students paid their last respects.

Later, it would be taken to his native Uthankarai village for last rites.

Shankar IAS Academy, which later turned out to be a reputed institution, was started by him in 2004 at Anna Nagar to train civil service aspirants.

It has turned out more than 900 civil servants, including IAS, IPS and IRS officers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IAS Academy Founder IAS Academy Founder D Shankaran suicide Shankar IAS Academy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Renault Kadjar exterior and interior walkaround
Lexus RC300h exterior and interior walkaround
Gallery
Nearly defeated on the battlefields of its would-be caliphate, analysts say the Islamic State group has reverted to what it was before its spectacular conquests in 2014 — a shadowy insurgent network that targets civilian populations with guerrilla-style attacks and exploits state weaknesses to incite sectarian strife. (Photo | AP)
Islamic State reverting to insurgency tactics after losing caliphate
Tamil actors Prashanth and Sneha in 'Virumbigiren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Sneha: Here are the rare photos of 'Punnagai Arasi'
facebook twitter whatsapp