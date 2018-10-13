Home Cities Chennai

Private hospitals to be educated on WHO tools to curb dengue

Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Health Department will conduct classes for private hospitals on dengue case management protocol framed by the World Health Organisation (WHO), said Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the two-day workshop on ‘A Practical Approach to  Dengue Management’ inaugurated by the minister on Friday ahead of the monsoon, he said, “The Health department is following the WHO protocol on dengue management in all government hospitals. We are also planning to conduct classes for private hospitals on dengue cases management.”

Vijaya Baskar also said there was a slight spike in fever cases in the state, but there was no dengue or swine flu outbreak. “Fever cases in the state are slightly high. But, there is no dengue or swine flu outbreak and they are mostly viral fever cases, so no need to panic.

The state is prepared to face the monsoon season as dengue cases usually spike during this season,” he said.The Health department has also marked dengue hot spots in the state and is constantly monitoring these spots, he added.

