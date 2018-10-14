A bit of Mysuru in Chennai

Home Cities Chennai

As one walks into the room where Padmaja Rao has set up her golu, the ambience instantly transports you to Mysuru.

By Dia Rekhi
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As one walks into the room where Padmaja Rao has set up her golu, the ambience instantly transports you to Mysuru. Her set-up is made of regular padi with deities placed at the top and commoners placed at the bottom. The highlight is the elaborate set-up of the Mysuru palace, Krishna Rajendra circle, auspicious Banni tree and the Chamundi hills. “I used to visit Mysuru in my childhood, and thus, I have fond memories of it,” she reminisces.

“I wanted to recreate the Dussehra processions that take place from Mysuru Palace to Banni tree. I wanted to revisit my childhood. I visited Mysuru two weeks back and bought the set-up for the palace, Krishna Rajendra Circle, the howden carrying the deity and elements of Chamundi hills.” Padmaja always looked forward to golu as a child. With time, she started experimenting with different themes. “The most important feature of a doll is the face.

If I like the face, I don’t think twice. I have dolls from Mexico, London and Bhutan that I have incorporated in my golu,” she says. The set-up took five days to get ready. One of the interesting aspects of her set-up is the Chamundi hills that she created using cardboard boxes of varied heights placed in ascending order and covered it with a sheet soaked in white cement. She placed a small Nandi idol on the hill to give it an authentic look.

Padmaja has given a lot of attention to detail to the procession. You can see a 750- kilo golden howdah mounted on the lead elephant with the idol of deity Chamundeshwari placed on it being taken from Mysuru Palace to ‘Bannimantap.’ The palace even has guards.

