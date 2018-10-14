Chennai man stabs wife to death after quarrel

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 48-year-old man allegedly killed his wife at Medavakkam here on Friday night. Police said he suspected her to be in a relationship with another man.

Police said Krishnamoorthy was married to Mahalakshmi and the duo had two children. The family lived at Bharathidasan Street at Medavakkam.

Recently, there were frequent quarrels between the couple. Krishnamoorthy allegedly stabbed Mahalakshmi to death and escaped. Later, he surrendered to Pallikaranai police.