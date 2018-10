By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A three-member gang allegedly assaulted a software engineer and robbed around eight sovereign chains from his wife at Tiruvanmiyur beach.

Anitha and Kathiravan of Pallavaram had come to Tiruvanmiyur beach on Saturday.

The couple was walking on the shore when the gang intercepted them, attacked the man with sharp objects, robbed the woman and escaped. She raised an alarm and the public rushed to their rescue. Karthiravan is undergoing treatment in a private hospital at Adyar.