Veena pundit strings new success 

Published: 14th October 2018 11:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Jayanthi Kumaresh (centre) with Mallika Srinivasan, TAFE, Sriram V (left), secretary  P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was a moment of immense honour when Indira Sivasailam Foundation in association with the Madras Music Academy awarded Veena exponent Jayanthi Kumaresh with the Indira Sivasailam Endowment medal at the ninth edition of the annual event at the academy hall on Friday.

The award aims to recognise the contribution of artistes in the field of Carnatic music thereby preserving and propagating the art form. Mallika Srinivasan, chairperson and CEO, TAFE said, “Jayanthi Kumaresh is a vainika par excellence, who soulfully unfolds the versatility of the Saraswathi Veena, the ‘queen of instruments’. She blends tradition with innovation in terms of content, technique and expression, transcending boundaries of language, region, ethos and ethnicity.”

She said the exponent rekindled her interest in the Veena, “Hailing from the illustrious Lalgudi family, her multi-dimensional achievement as an artiste, collaborator, researcher and educator, make her a true embodiment of musical heritage of India, and its torchbearer. She is a truly gifted musician,” said Mallika, before bestowing Jayanthi with the medal.

Addressing the academy hall filled with rasikas, Jayanthi, the sixth generation musician said, “It is customary that the person who is awarded the Indira Sivasailam medal speaks a few words, but in this case it is the veena which has got the award. My veena usually doesn’t speak, she only plays. But, today, it is a very rare occasion. So it has given me a letter.” The prelude to her monologue grabbed everyone’s attention. 

“Dear Friend, I found myself in a house where I was surrounded by violins. I wondered who is going to play on me here… then came two little hands that fondled me so lovingly...as I was too big for those hands. Soon, in the guidance of her mother, the little hands started playing few compositions with comfort and ease…She wanted to show me to the world and I have travelled with her extensively. She took me to all the countries, venues and stages...she is a medium to coswnvey the message of the veena to the world…Someday she will create an institution to preserve, promote and propagate the veena,” read the letter ‘written’ by her Veena.

Talking about the event which coincides with Navaratri every year, N Murali said, “It all started in 2010 with some loud thinking by Srinivasan. Indira Sivasailam has been a big supporter of the Music Academy and so has the entire family. Srinivasan has also been helping us to upgrade the infrastructure.”

The recipient of the award is selected on the basis of specific criteria such as continued excellence in performance, depth of knowledge, innovating within frame work etc., as defined by the jury. “Jayanthi is the most celebrated veena exponent and a global ambassador of the ancient instrument. Her efforts made the veena popular again,” he said. Jayanthi Kumaresh also gave a masterly performance at the event.

