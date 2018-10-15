Home Cities Chennai

36-year-old Chennai man dies in police custody, relatives allege foul play

Karthik (36) of P V colony at Vyasarpadi had a murder case against him at Sholavaram and a case of robbery at MKB Nagar, apart from cases of attempt to murder and theft.

Published: 15th October 2018 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 36-year-old man died on Sunday while in police custody. Police said he died due to ‘chest pain’. His relatives and friends staged a protest near MKB Nagar police station alleging that Karthik was killed by police.

A case has been registered and an enquiry by a magistrate will be conducted, police said.

Karthik (36) of P V colony at Vyasarpadi had a murder case against him at Sholavaram and a case of robbery at MKB Nagar, apart from cases of attempt to murder and theft.

The police said Karthik had allegedly robbed a man at MKB Nagar on Saturday. Based on a complaint, MKB Nagar police took him in its custody.  

On Sunday afternoon, he developed chest pain and started vomiting, police said.

A senior police officer told Express that, “Karthik and three others were allegedly planning to murder a rival member called Kathir. Police put him under surveillance and nabbed him on Sunday morning from his hideout at Annanagar. The police team seized three knives and arrested four men, including Karthik. When the MKB Nagar police offered him breakfast he denied.

After eating lunch he started vomiting and was sent to a private hospital. After his condition became serious, he was taken to Stanley government hospital where he died.

When enquired, his friends said he had not eaten properly for the past three days and he was only drinking. He had become weak due to alcohol”. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 1.2 lakh toilets to be installed for Allahabad Kumbh Mela 2019: CM Yogi Adityanath
Chef Vishnu Manohar prepares 3,000kg khichdi to create world record
Gallery
A clinical India completed one of the most ruthless clean sweeps in recent times, demolishing a listless West Indies by 10 wickets in the second Test, inside three days, to clinch the series 2-0 on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
India beat West Indies by 10 wickets to clinch Test series 2-0
'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi has surely stolen many hearts from his first film 'Thenmerku Paruvakaatru' in 2011, till his latest film with Trisha - '96'. The actor has been dubbed as a 'indie film star' and known for his films such as Pizza, Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, Naanum Rowdy Thaan, Vikram Vedha, and the recent Mani Ratnam film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Here are five upcoming films with the actor to look forward to.
Vijay Sethupathi's five upcoming films
facebook twitter whatsapp