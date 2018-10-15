36-year-old Chennai man dies in police custody, relatives allege foul play

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 36-year-old man died on Sunday while in police custody. Police said he died due to ‘chest pain’. His relatives and friends staged a protest near MKB Nagar police station alleging that Karthik was killed by police.

A case has been registered and an enquiry by a magistrate will be conducted, police said.

Karthik (36) of P V colony at Vyasarpadi had a murder case against him at Sholavaram and a case of robbery at MKB Nagar, apart from cases of attempt to murder and theft.

The police said Karthik had allegedly robbed a man at MKB Nagar on Saturday. Based on a complaint, MKB Nagar police took him in its custody.

On Sunday afternoon, he developed chest pain and started vomiting, police said.

A senior police officer told Express that, “Karthik and three others were allegedly planning to murder a rival member called Kathir. Police put him under surveillance and nabbed him on Sunday morning from his hideout at Annanagar. The police team seized three knives and arrested four men, including Karthik. When the MKB Nagar police offered him breakfast he denied.

After eating lunch he started vomiting and was sent to a private hospital. After his condition became serious, he was taken to Stanley government hospital where he died.

When enquired, his friends said he had not eaten properly for the past three days and he was only drinking. He had become weak due to alcohol”.