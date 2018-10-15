Home Cities Chennai

Chennai's Pallavaram municipality in mess as civic body removes bins

Pallavaram municipality, in the name of phasing out dustbins under Swachh Bharat Mission, has left the area in a mess with piles of waste lying uncleared in several streets. 

Uncleared garbage on the roads of Pallavaram. | Express Photo Services

By Express News Service

Kulakarai street, Padavattamman Temple street, Nagathamman temple street, Kurinji Nagar, Purushothaman Nagar, Bharathamatha street, Kalaimagal street, Vivekananda cross street, Velayudham street, Kolapillai street, Ramasamy Street, Viswanatha cross street, Rajaram street, Ganapathipuram main road, Thirumurugan street and Dawson street are among the many areas where garbage has been left to pile up. 

In some cases, such as Mahadevan school, the garbage lies in proximity to the institution.

“I noticed that the dustbin in Bashyam street was suddenly missing. When I asked the municipality officials, they said it was removed under Swachh Bharat,” said David Manohar, a resident. 

While officials said that door-to-door collection of waste will take place instead, neither have the residents received any information on garbage collection nor have the process of collection begun. 

“The residents are usually given information such as at what time the door-to-door collection will be done and how often. None of the residents are made aware of this,” David said.

Meanwhile, the municipality does not shy away from burning the collected trash, as seen in some areas like Vallal Perumal street, said, residents. In some locations, waste is burnt on a regular basis. 

“These locations, mostly areas where there are not many people around, are chosen by the municipality to burn waste regularly. Despite multiple complaints, no action has been taken,” he said. 

When contacted, a municipality official said he will ask the staff concerned to follow up on the complaints. 

