Cop sheds uniform to pedal his passion

CHENNAI : Cycling has always been one of my key interests, and hopping on it just makes my day better,” says John Kennedy a police-turned-cyclist, who recently became the first rider in the country to complete 1,200 km Brevet des Randonneurs Mondiaux (BRM) with Fat Boy, a bike that weighs more than 25 kg (including accessories). The BRM is a long-distance, free-paced cycling where rides of fixed distances are to be completed within specified time limits.

He served the Tamil Nadu police as an Sub Inspector for over three decades, and after what he calls an exhilarating and eventful journey, John decided to quit the force and pursue something else. “It was during this phase that cycling happened to me, again. I used to cycle until I was about 12 years old. Later, the chance to ride a cycle became very bleak. After a hiatus of 25 years, I got back to cycling,” enthuses John, who on his 50th birthday stumbled upon an MTB cycle. “It was a second-hand MTB and that was my first cycle. I started riding it, and the rest is history,” he says.

Five years later, the cyclist has taken part in several endurance rides and has carved a niche for himself.

“I started training with a cycling group in Velachery and came across this one-of-a-kind cycle called the Fat Boy. I was truly impressed and I should confess that it was love at first sight. While most cyclists prefer cycles with a lighter frame, I wanted to try my hands with the Fat Boy,” says the former policeman who completed the BRM event in 90 hours. Today, he is one of the well-known names in the country’s cycling circuit and is fondly known as ‘bad boy’.

Recalling how a lot of people were uncertain if he would finish a tough race like the BRM on a cycle that was thrice as heavy as a normal cycle, the Super Randonneur says, “Some people laughed at the idea, some were surprised while some were concerned. But I took it up as a challenge, trained hard and accomplished what I had set out for.”

John is currently gearing up for Paris-Brest-Paris (PBP) organised by Audax club Parisien. “The event is held once in four years and attracts the most aspiring athletes in their field,” he says. Over a span of four days, thousands of riders will pedal 1,200 kilometres through rolling French countryside and festive villages. “This event is happening next year and I am preparing for it,” he says.

John is also an enthusiastic trainer and says he wants to encourage more people to take up cycling. “Age never matters. There will always be a child and a youngster inside us, and it is our duty to not put them to bed. It’s never too late to take up cycling, and I am glad that I am able to do my bit by promoting the sport,” he shares.