Mission Zero to reduce worker deaths

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health in association with German Social Accident Insurance (DGUV) organised the International Vision Zero Conference on Monday to reduce worker deaths in the state. More than 200 delegates from the construction and industries sector took part in this conference.

Vision Zero is DGUV’s initiative for a world without occupation accidents and work-related diseases. It also campaigns for financial security of the worker. Taking into consideration the state’s high population of construction workers, the two-day conference which will end on Tuesday, will concentrate on providing better safety at construction sites and avoiding accidents.

“Globally 50 per cent of construction accidents are because of falls,” said Karl-Heinz Noetel, president, Construction of the International Social Security Association, while addressing the gathering which included government officials and private players.

Noetel also emphasised the importance of assessing near misses and counting them as accidents to prevent mishaps like that happening again.

Despite mandates about hard hats, rubber boots and safety harnesses, many construction sites in the state continue to operate without necessary precautions. “Safety and health are non-bargainable,” said Avneesh Singh, director general of Directorate General Factory Advice Service and Labour Institutes, reiterating Vision Zero’s prime maxims.

Addressing calls for safety and financial cover for construction workers, State Labour Minister Nilofer Kafeel told the gathering that the state is committed to providing safety training at construction sites. “The state is going to provide protective equipment to over 25,000 construction workers,” Kafeel said.

Welfare projects

State Labour Minister Nilofer Kafeel discussed projects like dormitories which have been built for construction workers in Kancheepuram. “Seven dormitories will be built across the state,” she said, adding that Tamil Nadu Construction Workers’ Welfare Board takes applications for workers from other states as well.