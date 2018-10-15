Home Cities Chennai

This hospital in Chennai's Tambaram has no doctors for even minor surgeries

 Twenty-three year old Priya (name changed) was taken to Government Hospital, Tambaram with a stomach ache in September.

Published: 15th October 2018 02:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Government Hospital in Chennai's Tambaram. | Express Photo Services

By Samuel Merigala
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Twenty-three-year-old Priya (name changed) was taken to Government Hospital, Tambaram with a stomach ache in September. She was diagnosed with appendicitis, but the hospital asked her to go elsewhere for an operation despite having ample facilities required to perform the simple procedure.

Priya is not a one-off case and hospital staff claim that over 300 patients with minor conditions such as appendicitis and hernia in the last three months have been shown the door because the hospital doesn’t have permanent surgeons.

“Ever since the surgeons were transferred in July, all minor surgeries have been referred elsewhere” said a hospital worker. 

While patients with means will have to shell out at least Rs 40,000 in a private hospital, those dependent on government healthcare will have to go to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) hospital which is 24 kilometres away.

“The RGGGH and Government Hospital at Chengalpattu are the only two hospitals where these surgeries are performed nearby. But, most of the cases are referred to RGGGH,” said a hospital official. 

“Villages near Mudichur, Mambakkam and Urapakkam all depend on this hospital for these simple procedures which can have fatal consequences. The health department must immediately appoint surgeons,” said V Santhanam, a local activist.

Presently, two surgeons from other hospitals are called in on Tuesdays and Thursdays to attend to a few cases. But, nurses claimed that it was grossly inadequate.

“We have arranged two surgeons to handle operations after both our surgeons were transferred,” said a senior official in the Government Hospital, Tambaram, claiming permanent replacements would be assigned soon. 

Mortuary overloaded 

The hospital is said to receive at least three bodies for post-mortem everyday and with the old mortuary closed because of cooling issues, bodies are laid on the floor. Currently, only nine of the fifteen racks are functional. 

An RTI petition reveals that the hospital received 1043 bodies for postmortem in 2017 alone. Hospital officials told Express that requests had been placed for a separate forensic wing because of the increase in body count.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 1.2 lakh toilets to be installed for Allahabad Kumbh Mela 2019: CM Yogi Adityanath
Chef Vishnu Manohar prepares 3,000kg khichdi to create world record
Gallery
A clinical India completed one of the most ruthless clean sweeps in recent times, demolishing a listless West Indies by 10 wickets in the second Test, inside three days, to clinch the series 2-0 on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
India beat West Indies by 10 wickets to clinch Test series 2-0
'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi has surely stolen many hearts from his first film 'Thenmerku Paruvakaatru' in 2011, till his latest film with Trisha - '96'. The actor has been dubbed as a 'indie film star' and known for his films such as Pizza, Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, Naanum Rowdy Thaan, Vikram Vedha, and the recent Mani Ratnam film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Here are five upcoming films with the actor to look forward to.
Vijay Sethupathi's five upcoming films
facebook twitter whatsapp