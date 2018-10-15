Home Cities Chennai

Woman, lover held in Chennai for bid to kill husband, staging theft

A 25-year-old woman and lover have been arrested for attempting to kill her husband by stage-managing a robbery on the Thiruvanmiyur beach on Saturday.

Published: 15th October 2018 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

According to police, K Anitha (25) from Thoothukudi married Kathiravan (27) from Pallavaram a  month ago. The couple went to the Thiruvanmiyur beach around 12.30 pm on Saturday.

Anitha reportedly told the police that they were playing hide-and-seek with Kathiravan’s eyes blindfolded. Then, some unknown men came there, hit Kathiravan with an iron rod and escaped with 12-sovereign jewels and two mobile phones snatched from the couple, according to the complaint she later lodged with the Thiruvanmiyur police.

Police said the assault on Kathiravan was so severe that it looked like an attempt to kill him. “So we suspected some insiders’ hand and we questioned Anitha who started giving contradictory statements,” said a senior police officer, adding that investigations revealed that she had been in constant touch with another man from Thoothukudi, identified as Antony Jegan, 25, pursuing second-year MA in History at Madurai Kamarajar University.

“Anitha and Jegan fell in love a year ago, but she was scared of telling her parents about the affair. So, she had to marry Kathiravan arranged by her parents and shifted to Chennai. Not willing to continue the married life, Anitha planned to murder Kathiravan along with Jegan. Jegan tried to murder Kathiravan when the couple went on a trip to Kotagiri last month, but the plan turned a flop,” said an investigation officer.

“Anitha, again, hatched a plot to get her husband murdered by Jegan whom she informed that she and her husband would visit the beach on Saturday afternoon. On the pretext of playing the hide-and-seek game, Anitha blindfolded Kathiravan and using the opportunity, as per the plan, Antony hit him thrice with an iron rod,” police said.

“In order to make it look like a robbery, Antony escaped with 12-sovereign jewellery of Anitha and two mobile phones, as planned,” said the police officer.

