40,000 saplings at 21 airports in five minutes

Airports in the south of India are gearing up to become a tad greener.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Airports in the south of India are gearing up to become a tad greener. Twenty-one airports across the southern region are set to create a new record by planting 40,000 saplings at a time in 40 places in a duration of five minutes on Wednesday morning.

The Airport Authority of India spokesman told Express that AAI, Southern region Chennai, proposes to make ‘Herbal Gardens’ at all southern region airport premises by planting 40,000 saplings of different variety of herbal grass, shrubs, creepers and trees to mark National Ayurveda Day.

This is in accordance with the directives of the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation received through Ministry of Civil Aviation on ‘Swachhta Pakhwada.”“The main attraction is that the event will be held at different locations of the 21 airports, totalling 40 places at the same time in a five-minute duration (10 am to 10.05 am), making it unique,” he said.

“The saplings will be planted in front of the airport terminals resembling the Airport Authority of India logo, at an available place so that it could be prominently visible at the entrance and all visitors can see it,” the spokesman said.

“We will also be planting the saplings at other places such as the Airport Authority of India Residential Colony and vital installations like transmitting station, radar stations etc wherever space is available,” he said. In Chennai, the event will be held at the Airport Authority of India (Southern region) Residential Colony, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Meenambakkam, WT Station-Mugaliwakkam, Radar station in Porur, ATS block in Chennai, Chennai Airport operation area (behind fire station) and other areas.

