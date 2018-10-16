A digital book haven for future access

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Iused to study in Ethiraj College and for any college or school goer, the place to hang out in summer was either the Higginbothams library or the British Council library,” says Janaka Pushpanathan, the new Director, South India British Council as she talks about how the council library has evolved into a cultural centre for free exchange of ideas and networking.

“The Council’s library was austere and we used to queue up to get our hands on the books that were otherwise not easily accessible. It was an experience. The exclusive books used to be inside beautiful shelves, out of reach. Most of our college days were spent pouring over these books at the council library. Now, the shelves have opened up and the library has adapted itself to the change and at how young people look at libraries,” shares Janaka who has been associated with the British Council for a long time.

“I am a teacher at heart and that’s how I started my career. My first brush with British Council was years ago when I was instrumental in setting up the first Business English Certificate centre in Kochi. That’s how my interaction with the council began. This is my second phase here. Earlier, about 11-12 years ago, I ran the art and culture programmes here,” she shares.

Walking through the council library, we can’t help but notice how the British Council has evolved with changing times and preferences. The council digitised its libraries in 2017, creating one of India’s greatest knowledge nexus for readers and library visitors.

“The physical space you see here is beautiful and has multiple genres of books, journals etc., but alongside, we have also created a parallel digital offering to engage with young people who want the opportunity and option to access materials sitting at the comfort of their home, office or even while travelling. All they need is membership and Internet access,” she says elucidating about the nuances of the new-age digital library and its impact on new-age readers. The library not only serves as a space for learning and cultural activities but also helps an evolving millennial population. Today, the digital library in Chennai opens access to 10,000 books, DVDs, popular UK newspapers and magazines; provides digital access to 1,15,000 books and 14,000 journals covering a wide range of subjects, and has a strong membership base of over 30,000 members across India. “The membership has been steadily increasing with access to the digital platform,” she states.

The underlying principle of the British Council is the accessibility, says Janaka. “We want to help students, young professionals achieve their full potential, and having access to high-quality material is a step in the process,” she elucidates.

For 70 years, the British Council has been inspired by Indian artists, scientists, sportspersons and teachers and a centre of opportunities for the youth. “In India, the organisation is bridging the country with the World through various initiatives. The digital library is a step to make the bonds much stronger. We are looking to create a future that’s accessible to all,” she adds.