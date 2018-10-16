From farm to fork

Mounika Kanapur By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was the desire to grow chemical-free, fresh vegetables that was the trigger for Rooshi Hashmi to get her hands dirty with gardening. Her farm spread over 30 acres in Mittakankal village, 50 km away from Hyderabad, has diverse flora ranging from agroforestry trees like Casuarina (ironwood) and Malabar Neem to fruit-based trees like mango, mulberry and passion fruit.

Rooshi started organic farming six years ago to bring nutritious, pesticide-free food in everyone’s lives. “My husband looks after the technical aspects such as electricity and machines, and my daughter helps in marketing and selling the products,” says Rooshi. She also has a permanent help at the farm who takes care of the cattle and other animals. “During sowing, planting, weeding and harvesting, I hire extra helps from the village,” says Rooshi.

Her farm is also home to many medicinal plants like Gliricidia, Sesbania (river hemp) to aloe vera which cures skin conditions like acne and Costus igneus (insulin plant) that treats diabetes. The diverse flora facilitates growth of indigenous fauna adding ecological value to the farm. Sunrise begins with the busy chirping of birds creating a melodious tunes on the farm.

The farm incorporates and integrates the principles and practices of permaculture, biodynamic farming and traditional farming. “Other strategies include the application of crop rotation, companion planting and appropriate tillage at the correct soil moisture level using suitable equipment,” says Rooshi.

Rooshi believes that organic food is more nutritious, satiating and healthy.