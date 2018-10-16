Home Cities Chennai

From farm to fork

It was the desire to grow chemical-free, fresh vegetables that was the trigger for Rooshi Hashmi to get her hands dirty with gardening.

Published: 16th October 2018 11:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Rooshi Hashmi at her 30-acre farm in Mittakankal village in Hyderabad

By Mounika Kanapur
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was the desire to grow chemical-free, fresh vegetables that was the trigger for Rooshi Hashmi to get her hands dirty with gardening. Her farm spread over 30 acres in Mittakankal village, 50 km away from Hyderabad, has diverse flora ranging from agroforestry trees like Casuarina (ironwood) and Malabar Neem to fruit-based trees like mango, mulberry and passion fruit.

Rooshi started organic farming six years ago to bring nutritious, pesticide-free food in everyone’s lives. “My husband looks after the technical aspects such as electricity and machines, and my daughter helps in marketing and selling the products,” says Rooshi. She also has a permanent help at the farm who takes care of the cattle and other animals. “During sowing, planting, weeding and harvesting, I hire extra helps from the village,” says Rooshi.

Her farm is also home to many medicinal plants like Gliricidia, Sesbania (river hemp) to aloe vera which cures skin conditions like acne and Costus igneus (insulin plant) that treats diabetes. The diverse flora facilitates growth of indigenous fauna adding ecological value to the farm. Sunrise begins with the busy chirping of birds creating a melodious tunes on the farm.

The farm incorporates and integrates the principles and practices of permaculture, biodynamic farming and traditional farming. “Other strategies include the application of crop rotation, companion planting and appropriate tillage at the correct soil moisture level using suitable equipment,” says Rooshi.
Rooshi believes that organic food is more nutritious, satiating and healthy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here is what made news on 17th October, 1947
Indian spin legend Anil Kumble turns 48 today. Kumble was an indispensible part of the Indian cricket team and his records speak volumes about the talent of this leg spinner. On his birthday, we take a nostalgic trip through our archives to relive some of the rare and best moments of Anil Kumble. [Pic: (From left to right) Venkatapathy Raju, Rajesh Chowhan, Manoj Prabhakar and Anil Kumble| Express Photo]
Anil Kumble turns 48: Here are some rare photos of the spin legend that will kindle nostalgia
facebook twitter whatsapp