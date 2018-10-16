Golden memories of the silver screens

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With multiplexes mushrooming in the city, Chennaiites reminisce their times when standalone theatres were the only source of entertainment.

Each had a different story

—Bharatwaj

In the age of multiplex cinema halls, it is nostalgic to look back at memories of watching movies in standalone halls. Growing up in Chrompet meant little access to air-conditioned movie halls, but that didn’t matter then and doesn’t matter now. It was a time when English movies were screened in very few theatres and National Theatre in West Tambaram used to be one such. With concepts of online booking and mobile cab services in distant imagination, watching movies with friends was a perfect summer holiday. I still remember the day I watched the Hollywood classic, Raiders of Lost Ark. If just getting a ticket was an experience, the hall had interiors that transported you to an all-new world. Seat reservation was seldom followed. With no subtitles back then, all my friends had different stories to tell about the same film.

There was so much energy

—GK Thirunavukkarasu

Back in the day, many of us were excited about watching films on the 70mm screen. I vividly remember watching the famous ‘Amman’ movie at Agasthya Theatre. The audience came with a complete puja kit and they did an archanai during the climax. Watching Padayappa in Abirami was another experience that I cannot forget. The film was simultaneously played on two screens. I remember there was a slight delay while fitting the third reel and the audience lost it. The experience of watching a movie in a standalone theatre was incredible...there was so much energy and enthusiasm.Now, it’s all gone.

Home-made popcorn

—Naina Punjabi

We used to go as a family every Sunday to watch new Hindi releases at Melody Theatre. And unlike now, where there are so many shows and movies back then played for months. I used to make popcorn at home and any other snacks that we enjoyed while watching the movies.

Old is gold

-Ananyaa Desikan

I was three-years-old when the Rajinikanth-starrer Padayappa hit the screens. Appa took us to AVM Rajeshwari Theatre on Arcot Road. This was my introduction to movies. The kind of thunderous roar the audience gave at Thalaivar’s entry scene made me jump up and down on the seat. Ever since, I’ve been a huge Rajinikanth fan. Years later, I went to Escape to watch Enthiran and for his iconic black sheep dialogue, all I could hear were some claps here and there. I miss the old charm.

Immersive experience

—Shylaja Chetlur

I have very fond memories of watching English films at Sapphire Theatre with my dad. Vetri Theatre had an immersive experience watching the screen go up and waiting in anticipation while the English marching band music played in the background.

Miss the larger-than-life-feel

—Maharajapuram S Ganesh Viswanathan

The mushrooming of various multiplexes inside malls can be lauded as well as discredited for various reasons. Firstly, on a positive note, it has given movie buffs a platter of options. However, the small screens of these theatres don’t give the larger-than-life feel of screens that standalone theatres used to have.

First day, first show

—Dharini Komal

I have been watching films since I was five, and some of my best movie watching experiences have been in standalone theatres. National Theatre in West Mambalam, where the ‘thara ticket’ (floor ticket) was for 95 paise and bench/chair ticket was for `1.30. It was the go-to theatre for me and my paternal grandmother. She was a movie buff and we never missed any film. In fact, the first day first show culture isn’t something new...we used to watch the first show of most films, and I recall the manager shouting ‘potti vandhruchu!’ (the box has arrived), indicating that the aluminum box with the 14-15 reels. My aunt stayed in Pallavaram and I used to go watch films in Shanmugam Talkies with her. Since it was a talkie, we could watch two films for `1. It used to be either two MGR or two Sivaji films. I prefer watching films in standalone theatres like Udhayam.

Starry-eye experience

—Akhila Singha

My first visit to a movie hall was traumatising. I was terribly excited for the first day first show of Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. The movie hall looked more like an Indian train station. There were no seat numbers, the popcorn was probably seven weeks old since no one could afford to buy any, the seats were wooden, and there were six fans in a giant hall which fit approximately a million people. A stampede came free with every ticket, with everyone bloodthirsty for the best seats in the house. When my poor family and I finally got to our seats, we buckled in for a three-and-a-half hour extravaganza and I left starry eyed.

Danger of digital age

—Chanesh Babu

I remember standing at queues for hours to get movie tickets, especially on first-day shows. Getting a movie ticket used to be so thrilling. There would be a ruckus at the counters, stampedes and what not! Now, options have increased and memories have decreased. We have several multiplexes with many facilities. Now, I don’t even remember which movie I saw in which theatre. It is good to see many theatres coming up but the question now is how they will sustain in a digital world.

Compiled by Dia Rekhi, Rochana Mohan, Roshne Balasubramanian, and Vaishali Vijayakumar