Two engaged in cleaning water tank die of asphyxiation in Chennai

Two men were asphyxiated while cleaning a water tank in which sewage was mixed at a house in Perungudi on Monday morning.

Published: 16th October 2018 02:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo and Jayanthi Pawar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two men were asphyxiated while cleaning a water tank in which sewage was mixed at a house in Perungudi on Monday morning. One of the deceased was identified as Arumugam while police are yet to find the identity of the other. 

The duo were engaged to clean the tank at one Lakshmanan’s house in Tiruvallur Street as the tank was filled with sewage following the breaking of a drainage pipe.

“The duo reported for work and Arumugam got into the tank first and the other man followed. As the men were working in the tank around 12.30 pm, they were asphyxiated to death,” said a police officer. 

After the house-owner informed the police, firemen reached the spot and fished out the bodies which were sent to the Government Royapettah Hospital for autopsy.

Arumugam is survived by wife, a home-maker, and five daughters.

His second daughter, who was pregnant, was away in a hospital for a checkup when she received a call informing her of her father’s death. 

Speaking to Express at the mortuary, Selva, son-in-law of Arumugam, said that his father-in-law was not well and in fact, he did not want to work. But since the house-owner, who called him for work, was well known to him, he agreed to go.

A few other relatives also pointed out that Arumugam’s daughter tried to persuade him not to go for work. But he refused to heed the advice as he said that he wanted to be independent and he was always regular in his work.

Arumugam’s wife sells tender coconut in Velachery and two of his daughters are married, while three others are working. 

The Thoraipakkam police have arrested Lakshmanan under Section 336, IPC (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) and further investigations are on.

