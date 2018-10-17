AIADMK turns 47, CM EPS, Deputy CM OPS garland MGR, Jaya statues

By UNI

CHENNAI: The 47th Founding Day of the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu was celebrated in a grand manner at the party headquarters at Royapettah area in the city on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who were also the Joint Coordinator and Coordinator of the party, respectively, were given a rousing reception by hundreds of AIADMK cadres who had thronged the party office.

Tens and hundreds of enthusiastic party workers lined up on both sides of the road leading to the party office as Mr Palaniswami, Mr Panneerselvam, Ministers and senior leaders garlanded the statue of Bharat Ratna and AIADMK Founder M G Ramachandran, popularly called as MGR and Late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

They also distributed sweets to the party cadres to mark the occasion.

AIADMK cadres celebrated the occasion across the state during which several competitions were held and prizes given.

The party was started by MGR on this day in 1972 after he walked out of the DMK.

After his demise, the party was nurtured and guided by Jayalalithaa for 30 years and was now led by Mr Panneerselvam and Mr Palaniswami.

In an epistle to the party cadres to mark the occasion, both the leaders insisted on the importance of maintaining unity in the party and protecting it at all cost.