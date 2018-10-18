Home Cities Chennai

Airport Authority of India accomplishes green mission

The planted saplings resembled the logo of Airport Authority of India  Martin Louis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Airport Authority of India planted 47,400 saplings at a time within a duration of five minutes in 40 of its premises, including 21 airports in the Southern region on Wednesday morning, and entered into the Universal Book of Records, according to S Sreekumar, regional executive director, southern region, Airport Authority of India (AAI).

Sreekumar told Express that the initiative is part of the green initiative undertaken by the AAI. “We are also planning to take more initiatives like increasing the solar power generation to meet our requirements,” Sreekumar said.

He said that currently the Southern region of AAI is using only six to seven per cent of solar power and we are planning to increase it to 25 per cent under the green initiative, he said after the launch of the initiative to make ‘Herbal Gardens’ at all Southern region airport premises by planting saplings of different variety in connection with National Ayurveda Day.

In Chennai, the event saplings were planted at AAI (Southern region) residential colony, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Meenambakkam, WT Station-Mugaliwakkam, Radar station in Porur, ATS block in Chennai, Chennai Airport operation area (behind fire station) and other areas. This initiative is in accordance with the directives of Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation received through Ministry of Civil Aviation on ‘Swachhata Pakhwada.’ The saplings were planted in five minutes duration (10 am to 10.05 am) in front of the airport terminals and other premises. They were planted in such a way that it resembled Airport Authority of India logo.

Sreekumar said they are tying up with ayurveda hospitals to spread the availability of nature’s cure for all ailments.

