Four including two children reported with swine flu in Chennai

Four people including two children from Chennai affected by swine flu are undergoing treatment at various government hospitals in the city.

A swine flu patient. (File photo | ENS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four people including two children from Chennai affected by swine flu are undergoing treatment at various government hospitals in the city.

According to official sources, a child and a woman are undergoing treatment at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. The condition of the woman is said to be stable and she is likely to be discharged soon. Also, there is one paediatric case at the Institute of Child Health, Egmore. “The child was seen with mild symptoms of swine flu and kept on observation,” said a senior doctor.

Meanwhile, the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital received one patient referred from outside confirming swine flu.“But, we can’t take that into consideration and we have to take tests,” said a senior doctor.

As rains have just begun, the Health department officials are keeping a vigil on fever cases. The city has begun recording swine flu and dengue cases. On Wednesday, the Chennai Corporation health officials and the state Health Department conducted an awareness class on fever cases management for private medical practitioners.

