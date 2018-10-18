Six-minute film shot in 50 hours bags special award

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Boy meets girl, boy and girl fall in love, and love survives all odds — insert villainous father, brother or an estranged lover. This has been a recurring theme in mainstream films. But in the last couple of years, young directors have explored love beyond this trope. Recently, we watched a heartwarming six-minute film, Bungee Jumping, which portrays love beyond disabilities where technology plays cupid.

Directed by Aditya Chandrashekhar, the video was shot in a span of 50 hours, and went on to win the Datsun Change Film of the Year award at India Film Project 2018.

Aditya studied 2D/3D animation and visual effects in Pune, worked for a VFX company in Bengaluru, pursued photography, learnt the nuances of scriptwriting, editing and post-production before he finally found his calling in direction. “I have worked for films like American Sniper, Jungle Book and so on. Despite all the learnings and experiences that came along with it, I also wanted to do something on the field,” says the 28-year-old.

During his stint in photography, Aditya discovered his inclination towards videography. “Videos capture the entire moment and I enjoyed doing it. Eventually, I started experimenting with it and even shot short films,” he recalls.

Soon Aditya started dabbling with different aspects of filmmaking. He worked for a production house at Bengaluru, which made ad films and corporate films. Since it was a small firm, his roles ranged from scripting to shooting to editing and even motion graphics at times. “By then I knew I was ready and had a bag full of experience. So I started Teacup Films — my production house,” says the budding filmmaker. Bungee Jumping is his second film. Aditya completed the production of his first film Whirlwind in June, which is expected to release in the first week of November.

“The theme of IFP 2018 was to experience change and we had to shoot, edit, colour correct, work on the music for the film and upload it in 50 hours. It was an exhilarating two days. Our story was simple, but the concept made it stand out, I believe,” he says.

Aditya’s sensibilities towards inclusiveness is evident throughout his award-winning film. It not only leaves you with a warm and fuzzy feeling but also subverts the stereotypes attached to Persons with Disabilities (PwDs). “In today’s times, there’s a lot of negative and sad news around us. Disabilities and PwDs are portrayed in a bad light, and sometimes I feel that there is discrimination. As a person in media, I felt it was my duty to focus on the positive side,” says Aditya.

The moments leading up to the award were nerve-racking for Aditya. “My team couldn’t make it to the award ceremony on October 13 and 14. So, it was just me. I was blown away when they announced the film and my name for the Special Change Film of the year award. It was a team effort and I am happy to have had their entire support,” shares Aditya.

Talking about his future projects, Aditya says, “I have a few scripts in hand and I hope to start work on it. I want to make meaningful short films. I also have an idea for a documentary series.” Follow his work at instagram.com/pixelbinge