Make peace with yourself first

By Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj
CHENNAI: Not many of us are aware of the fact that peace is truly our original nature, but when we arrive on the earth, we act through human bodies and lose our original energy in the cycle of action, interaction with proximate matter and souls. When we strip-off of our original positive energies, negativity manifests in our mind, then to actions that finally results in sufferings. When there is suffering, we badly seek our original truly peaceful and blissful state of being.

However, our endeavours to attain that peace are limited by certain human constraints, of which the first and  foremost is the constraint of the human body. It is due to our attachment to the body and its relations and possessions that the five vices enter our minds.

The first fallout of this is that we lose our peace of mind, joy and power. All our actions are tainted by either lust, ego, greed, anger or attachment. We get trapped in a circle of karmic bondages helplessly seeking out liberation from these vices so that we can regain our peaceful state. Even though if we wish to give up our vicious habits, we are unable to do so because our spiritual power is depleted through sinning repeatedly. Hence, we need to empower our soul by linking with the supreme source of unlimited power, the Supreme and also with the power of pure actions.

But, the biggest question is — How does one achieve it? It is indeed very simple. Firstly, we need to understand that peace is a composite phenomenon. Hence, one cannot  hope to live in peace without hoping the same for his/her neighbours.Therefore, our positive actions that ensure peace for self, society and the environment alone can generate and sustain universal peace. However, such actions can result only when we understand our relationship with the Supreme, who is the creator, director and actor, and who is beyond all limitations that bind us.

He never comes in the bondage of matter and karma, of life and death. He has an abundance of peace, love and happiness so he never has any personal desires. So, he can and he does restore peace on earth when all human endeavours at making peace fail. With this divine knowledge the road to spiritual endeavour and attainment of our original peaceful state opens up.Remember, unless we make peace with ourselves, we cannot re-establish peace on earth.

