Man held for molesting minor girl

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly gagging an eight-year-old girl and molesting her in a toilet here on Wednesday night.The child was playing hide and seek with her friends, when the man identified as Manik Singh staying in the same apartment gagged her and took her to the toilet. He molested the girl. Since the girl was missing for a long time her parents began searching for her. The parents spotted the man threatening the girl and raised an alarm and the neighbours rushed to the girl’s rescue and thrashed the man before handing him over to Chetput police.