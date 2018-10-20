Self-defence training for female students

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The School Education Department will offer self-defence training to all female students studying in Classes IX and X in government high and higher secondary schools from next week, said a senior department official. The training will include lessons in Karate, Judo and Taekwondo.

The classes will begin next week and will go on for three months. About 100 students from each school will receive this training, the official said. The programme will either be offered during the physical education classes or after school hours.