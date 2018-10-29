Home Cities Chennai

The changing architecture

This was one of the exhibits displayed at the Anna University School of Architecture and Planning by 13 architects from across the country.

Published: 29th October 2018 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2018 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Rochana Mohan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: At the Central Business Precinct in Mumbai, a law from the British era called for the construction of an arcade on buildings on the street for the protection of the pedestrians from the harsh sunlight and rain. Modern-day by-laws do not follow this sense of urban responsibility on architects, thereby removing the sense of social responsibility on the profession.

Thirteen architects put up an
exhibition (Photo | Martin Louis/EPS)

This was one of the exhibits displayed at the Anna University School of Architecture and Planning by 13 architects from across the country. Organised by the Chennai Architecture Foundation, the exhibition, titled ‘Death of Architecture Circa 2000’, had exhibits by these architects on their take on the issue. Besides by-laws, it also focused on current issues in the industry such as the rise of the word ‘local’ and the evolution of architecture in relation with other fields such as anthropology and history.
 

“Arch has a larger public agenda and we need to focus on how small arches affect larger places in history.  The exhibition is for the common man to look at the current issues of the practice and how it affects them. This provocation leads to dialogue and reflection and eventually, progress,” said  Mahesh Radhakrishnan, a trustee of the Chennai Architectural Foundation.

This exhibition was conceived in August 2017, where the 13 architects decided the theme. Local architect Pramod Balakrishna, who put up an exhibit on Thiruporur, said, “I’ve seen the area rapidly change, and that change was absorbed by the residents. These places used to be markers for people while travelling...why would anyone destroy it like this?” 
A panel discussion was held on Saturday, featuring four people from different professions to offer a different perspective on the theme, said Pramod. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp