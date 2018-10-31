Home Cities Chennai

Pallavaram civic body charges for drainage sans connection, residents miffed

The Municipality provided UGD for the neighbouring localities in 2014, four years after the apartment’s developer paid UGD charges while seeking approval.

Published: 31st October 2018 10:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

All occupants were asked to pay for UGD along with the property tax

By Samuel Merigala
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Would you pay for a facility that hasn’t been provided to you yet? Looks like the residents of Skypark Apartments on the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Link Road might have to, with the Pallavaram Municipality asking them to pay underground drainage (UGD) charges even without giving them a connection.

All 73 occupants of this high-rise have been asked to pay `1,500 along with their property tax as UGD charges for the 2018-19 financial year, even as the apartment complex continues to depend on the in-house sewage treatment plant.

While seeking approval for the 207 flats in 2012, a sum of `20,70,000 was paid to the Municipality for UGD connections, but the civic body is yet to provide the connections much to the woe of the occupants.
“This money has been sitting with the Municipality for over six years. Not using it to provide a basic amenity such as drainage connection and letting the amount collect interest is unacceptable,” said V Ramakrishnan, the president of Skypark Residences Flat Owners Association, explaining that the municipality has failed to act, despite active participation from the residents association.

The residents association in April had submitted individual applications for all the occupied flats and deposited a combined sum of `37,230 for connections. The Municipality issued a work in June, but residents allege that there haven’t been developments since. “The municipal engineer keeps telling us that he’ll send a surveyor to begin works,” said Thilak Lohiya, secretary of the apartment’s resident welfare association, claiming that the road cutting charges for the apartment’s connection were also paid immediately.

The Municipality provided UGD for the neighbouring localities in 2014, four years after the apartment’s developer paid UGD charges while seeking approval.

“This clearly shows that the Municipality ignored the fact that 207 occupants were soon going to occupy the apartment they had given approval for,” said S Balakrishnan, vice president of the Skypark Residences Flat Owners Association.Municipal engineer Karuppiah Raju was not available for comment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp