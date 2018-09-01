Home Cities Chennai

DVAC grills two University professors 

DVAC Sleuths conducted inquiries with two assistant professors from Anna University, who were booked on the charge of awarding excess marks to certain students for a bribe of Rs 10,000.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DVAC Sleuths conducted inquiries with two assistant professors from Anna University, who were booked on the charge of awarding excess marks to certain students for a bribe of Rs 10,000. The alleged scam is said to have taken place in 2017 during revaluation of the semester exam answer papers. An FIR was filed by the DVAC on Tuesday against 10 members of the university. Two assistant professors of the university who were in charge of the Tindivanam zone of the Controller of Examination in 2017, were interrogated on Friday.

