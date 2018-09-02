Home Cities Chennai

38 sovereigns and Rs 14000 in cash stolen in 5 snatching incidents

Around 38 sovereigns of gold and Rs 14,000 in cash were robbed in five different snatching incidents reported in the city on Friday.

CCTV footages lay bare the horrors of chain snatching robbers in Chennai

In this file image, from a CCTV footages shows how a man in his 20s, casually walked to the victim and pulled the gold chain of a woman. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

Saraswathi, 40, of Velachery was walking near a shopping mall on the Velachery by-pass road on Friday evening when two bike borne men snatched her 11-sovereign gold chain and escaped.

Similarly, Prema, a resident of Ashok Nagar, was walking near Jafferkhanpet when two men rding a motorbike snatched her seven-sovereigns chain and escaped.  In an area near MGR Nagar, Chandra 61, was returning from the shop when two men snatched her six-sovereign chain. Police suspect the same men to be involved in both cases.

The same night,  a 35-year-old woman was walking at Teachers’ Colony in Kodingayur when two miscreants snatched her seven-sovereigns chain and escaped.

In yet another incident, a 37-year-old woman who owns a beauty parlour had closed the shop and was riding on her two-wheeler towards her house. “Two men who followed the woman pushed her vehicle down and snatched her six-sovereign chain and her bag which had Rs 14,000 in cash and escaped,” said a police source.  The passersby, who witnessed this, rushed the woman to the hospital for treatment. The police have registered a case and further investigations are on.

