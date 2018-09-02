38 sovereigns and Rs 14000 in cash stolen in 5 snatching incidents

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around 38 sovereigns of gold and Rs 14,000 in cash were robbed in five different snatching incidents reported in the city on Friday.

Saraswathi, 40, of Velachery was walking near a shopping mall on the Velachery by-pass road on Friday evening when two bike borne men snatched her 11-sovereign gold chain and escaped.

Similarly, Prema, a resident of Ashok Nagar, was walking near Jafferkhanpet when two men rding a motorbike snatched her seven-sovereigns chain and escaped. In an area near MGR Nagar, Chandra 61, was returning from the shop when two men snatched her six-sovereign chain. Police suspect the same men to be involved in both cases.

The same night, a 35-year-old woman was walking at Teachers’ Colony in Kodingayur when two miscreants snatched her seven-sovereigns chain and escaped.

In yet another incident, a 37-year-old woman who owns a beauty parlour had closed the shop and was riding on her two-wheeler towards her house. “Two men who followed the woman pushed her vehicle down and snatched her six-sovereign chain and her bag which had Rs 14,000 in cash and escaped,” said a police source. The passersby, who witnessed this, rushed the woman to the hospital for treatment. The police have registered a case and further investigations are on.