Home Cities Chennai

India to home grow robotic surgeons in Chennai?

In a first-of-its-kind effort, a curriculum is being formulated, with the support of top brains globally, to home grow ‘robotic’ surgeons in India.

Published: 02nd September 2018 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a first-of-its-kind effort, a curriculum is being formulated, with the support of top brains globally, to home grow ‘robotic’ surgeons in India. A two-year training programme with eight modules will be available in the next seven months for Indian surgeons to get accredited and perform robot-assisted surgeries.

Dr Manish Chand

Currently, there is no standardised curriculum available globally in the emerging field of robotic surgeries, although a few select institutes run training programmes for resident surgeons. To fill this vacuum, a global collaboration is underway. A core group has been formed with pioneering robotic surgeons from University College London, Cleveland Clinic, Florida and Apollo Hospitals, Chennai among others.

“We are working with industrial partners to develop curriculum and identify faculty from India and abroad. The training programme will be in India and Apollo’s Institute of Colorectal Surgery, Chennai would be the probable centre. We are hoping to launch the programme during the third Apollo International Colorectal Symposium scheduled for next March,” Dr Manish Chand, consultant colorectal surgeon, UCL, told Express.

Dr Venkatesh Munikrishnan, consultant colorectal surgeon and clinical lead at the three-year-old Apollo Institute of Colorectal Surgery which has already performed over 200 robotic-assisted procedures, said the idea was to create a platform for surgeons to get trained in robotic surgery, which is safe and cost-effective, in India. “India has the expertise, case load and technology. So, it makes no sense to travel abroad to learn the techniques,” he said, adding a surgery done for USD 24,000 in US cost USD 7,000 at Apollo. P3

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
robotic surgeons robots robot-assisted surgeries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bridge sport explained: Know the card game in which India won gold at Asian Games 2018
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
Gallery
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
When 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan donned multiple hats
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to