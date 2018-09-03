MOP Vaishnav college conducts HR conclave

Home Cities Chennai

Around 120 delegates, 80 of which were from the department of human resources, attended the conclave.

CHENNAI: Rows of blazer-wearing delegates sat in rapt attention in the chilly hall as the speakers on stage addressed the gathering. SPECTRA, an HR conclave organised by the postgraduate department of Human Resources of the MOP Vaishnav College for Women was held on Saturday at the Madras Management Centre in Anna Salai.

Around 120 delegates, 80 of which were from the department of human resources, attended the conclave. The conclave had a selection of speakers holding top HR roles in companies, namely Venkatanarayanan R, president of HR, IT and Education at Rane Group, Chennai, Samuel Isaac, vice president strategy, Neeyamo Inc., and Priya Ganesh, senior director, Capgemini.

In his speech, Venkataraman addressed the issue of technology replacing human workforce and explained that through research and collaboration, HR analysis would be able to find new ways of incorporating human labour and technology hand-in-hand. He also spoke in great length about the species’ ability to adapt to change.

Isaac, in his technical session, highlighted the state of HR Analytics in the past and traced their current and future path. He emphasised that Cloud connectivity, mobile connectivity and development in data science are the ways by which HR Analytics will grow in the future.

The second technical session was held by Priya Dinesh, who spoke on the topic, ‘Optimising Diversity in Virtual Teams’. The conclave ended with a high tea.

