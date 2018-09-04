Home Cities Chennai

Doctors urge to help family stand on their feet

Geetha Subramani’s life changed when she met with a road accident in 2014.

Published: 04th September 2018 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

Geetha’s leg frequently developed minor infections Ashwin Prasath

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:Geetha Subramani’s life changed when she met with a road accident in 2014. Her son lost both his legs and she lost mobility on one. They both have been permanently disabled. Four years on, a sudden infection in her broken limb is costing her more than what her husband, who is a daily-wage worker, can afford.

“My husband, who is a coolie, not only has to support a family of four, he also has to pay for all our medical expenses,” said Geetha. Among other important moments that she has lost to her disability, Geetha’s wish to lift her son up to embrace him has become an unrealistic dream.

Geetha and her then three-year-old son Krithick Roshan, were walking back from school when a car rammed into them, severely injuring their legs. Doctors amputated both his legs, and the bones on her right leg were damaged beyond repair.

Their life has been a series of visits to hospitals after the accident. During the accident, her tibia bone, the leg bone that bears almost 75 per cent of the body weight, was damaged severely. Doctors from a private hospital had replaced it with a metallic implant. Although the structure of her leg was retained by the procedure, she lost her ability to walk. This is because, the implant stretched from her knees to her heels, denying her any scope of moving her ankle.

Even after the surgery, her leg frequently developed minor infections, which had to be treated regularly. When she did not have the funds to get the right treatment after, Dr N Mayilvahanan, an orthopedic surgeon, and N Manickavel, a surgeon, reached out to their friends and The New Indian Express and other newspapers to raise funds to treat her. After nearly two years of rehabilitation and monthly hospital visits, she recovered just enough to walk to the bathroom from her bed.

All her recovery went in vain, when her operated leg again developed an infection recently. “We had to remove the implant to prevent any further complication. We have supported the structural framework of the leg through external rings,” said Dr Mayilvahanan, adding that once her infection heals, they would have to insert a new implant. “We have sold or mortgaged all the jewellery and property we had. We don’t have any money left for the surgery,” said Geetha.

“We have waived off consultation fees and managed with insurance so far. But the patient’s family needs money for the new implant and surgery,” said Dr Manickavel stating that the entire procedure may cost from `2-`4 lakh. Geetha and her family are looking for funds to complete the procedure.

Hopes and dreams

“Between two disabled family members and frequent hospital visits, my husband is unable to go to work. Because of the financial and emotional strain, we have not given importance to our 11-year-old daughter,” said Geetha adding that she aspires to be a normal mother to her two children some day. Her son aspires to become an ‘Anju Rooba doctor’ (a doctor who charges only `5 for treating anybody) when he grows up.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Its all about the day for boxer that decides the win says Jayadev Bisht
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India