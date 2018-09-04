Home Cities Chennai

How to battle the ‘lone’ factor

The workshop, which started at 9.30 am and went on to 5 pm, had 52 participants.

Published: 04th September 2018 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

College students, teachers, and social workers discussed loneliness, anxiety and depression

By Rochana Mohan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:The Loyola Institute of Social Science Training and Research (LISSTAR) and Shabnam Resources jointly conducted a workshop on ‘Loneliness, Anxiety and Depression’ at Ethan Hall in Kodambakkam on Saturday.

The workshop, which started at 9.30 am and went on to 5 pm, had 52 participants. The crowd consisted of college students, schools teachers, and social workers, who held a group discussion on the topics. It gave participants the ability to become propagators and care providers for people facing issues like loneliness, and depression.

HR and business consultant MJ Milton and his faculty spoke to the crowd about loneliness, and dangers of anxiety and isolation. The company specialises in dealing with loneliness among the male population.
Dr S Akileswari, professor of social work, spoke of mental health issues affecting women, and issues affecting adolescent girls to middle-aged women. She talked about post-partum depression and confidence building, and touched on the topic of loneliness affecting children.

Speaking about the effect of loneliness on the elderly, Dr Raphael Rajakumar explained that loneliness was a silent killer for senior citizens, who are trapped in a circle of neglect and isolation. He also discussed ways to counteract the problem.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Loyola Institute of Social Science Training and Research

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Its all about the day for boxer that decides the win says Jayadev Bisht
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India