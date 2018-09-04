How to battle the ‘lone’ factor

Rochana Mohan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI:The Loyola Institute of Social Science Training and Research (LISSTAR) and Shabnam Resources jointly conducted a workshop on ‘Loneliness, Anxiety and Depression’ at Ethan Hall in Kodambakkam on Saturday.

The workshop, which started at 9.30 am and went on to 5 pm, had 52 participants. The crowd consisted of college students, schools teachers, and social workers, who held a group discussion on the topics. It gave participants the ability to become propagators and care providers for people facing issues like loneliness, and depression.

HR and business consultant MJ Milton and his faculty spoke to the crowd about loneliness, and dangers of anxiety and isolation. The company specialises in dealing with loneliness among the male population.

Dr S Akileswari, professor of social work, spoke of mental health issues affecting women, and issues affecting adolescent girls to middle-aged women. She talked about post-partum depression and confidence building, and touched on the topic of loneliness affecting children.

Speaking about the effect of loneliness on the elderly, Dr Raphael Rajakumar explained that loneliness was a silent killer for senior citizens, who are trapped in a circle of neglect and isolation. He also discussed ways to counteract the problem.