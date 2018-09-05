Home Cities Chennai

Learning to count with butter biscuits, barks, tail wags, and walks on terrace 

The Dog Who Taught Me Math, written by Sonali Shenoy and illustrated by Tanvi Bhatt, depicts the relationship between Parvathy, a young girl, and Kutti, her uncle’s retired army dog.

Published: 05th September 2018 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 03:33 AM   |  A+A-

Sonali Shenoy|Photos : Sunish P Surendran

By Rochana Mohan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Walking on the terrace with her Math book in one hand and Kutti’s leash in the other, Parvathy nervously tried to finish her Math homework. When she stumbled upon the eternally difficult problem — six plus three — Parvathy looked at the dog for help. Kutti wagged his tail thrice and Parvathy counted along, reaching the answer nine, and happily noted it down in her book.

The Dog Who Taught Me Math, written by Sonali Shenoy and illustrated by Tanvi Bhatt, depicts the relationship between Parvathy, a young girl, and Kutti, her uncle’s retired army dog, in a simple and beautiful way. The book was published earlier this year by Ms Moochie Books.

Sonali works as a journalist with a renowned newspaper. “In 2011, I was working on a story for which I visited CP Arts Centre in Alwarpet. It was called the ‘Doctor Dog Programme’, where a dog with a docile personality would interact with special children. Over there, I saw Moosa, a three-year-old black Labrador, spend an hour with the children. The kids were learning how to count by taking steps along with the dog. Moosa would sit patiently while the kids taught basic principles of Math to it. That inspired me to write the book,” she said.

Writing the book over the course of a year, the Chennai-based writer, who is a dog lover, based the story on her own struggles with the subject.

The characters in the book are based on people from Sonali’s childhood. She did not want to include fantasy elements or preachy segments in her book as she knew children would not resonate with it. Sonali instead wanted children to see the limitless possibilities and scenarios that were open to them. “Writing a book is so different from journalism is very intimate. It was so exciting to start writing and talking about the book, and dreaming about how it would turn out,” said Sonali.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushmita Sen (IANS Picture)
Sushmita Sen wishes daughter on 19th birthday
Sonam Kapoor, Kiran Rao & Anurag Kashyap at Mumbai Film Festival 2018
Gallery
Children dressed up as little Radha and Krishna at the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held by Srikrishna vidya mandir in Visakhapatnam on Monday.( Photo | Express Photo Service/G satyanarayana)
Janmashtami day celebration:  Little Krishnas and Radhas celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna
'It almost seems like an addiction,' said Dennis, a retired homebuilder who lives in Bellevue, Washington. 'In the old days you had a computer and you had a TV and you had a phone but none of them were linked to the outside world but the phone. You didn't have this omnipresence of technology.' In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, photo, Kathy and Steve Dennis pull off the cover of their 1980's-era Apple II+ computer bought for their then young sons in Bellevue, Wash. | Associated Press
From penny press to Snapchat: Parents fret through the age