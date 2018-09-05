Home Cities Chennai

Now, take 2 of Inspired Moms

After a successful first event in April, ‘InspirED Moms’, a platform for mothers to interact, educate and learn from each other, is back with its next.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a successful first event in April, ‘InspirED Moms’, a platform for mothers to interact, educate and learn from each other, is back with its next.

The venture, a brainchild of writers Mohina Memon and Antara Pandit, will be curating a workshop on ‘Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention for mothers’, in collaboration with Mahima Poddar, founder of the Kindness project; child abuse awareness and prevention expert and iSpark Nutrience.

“We wanted to give our audience a close, zoomed in look into the areas our panelists from the previous event were working on. Mahima was one of the panelists of our first event and we decided to focus and educate mothers about child abuse awareness and prevention,” says Mohina.

The workshop will enable mothers to recognise, prevent and stop child abuse and equip themselves and their children with body safety practices. With cases of child abuse increasing, Mohina avers that such workshops are the need of the hour. “In comparison to an earlier time, awareness has increased.

Parents are a lot more alert and careful. But, we need to create more awareness and open dialogues about it. With the right kind of knowledge, information and guidance, this workshop will enable and equip mothers to work as a community and take charge in protecting their children,” she shares.

(The workshop will take place on September 6, between 10.30am to 12.30pm at iSpark Nutrience, Gopalapuram. To register, call: 9677073220, 9884851759)

