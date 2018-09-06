Home Cities Chennai

Fines worth Rs 17 lakh levied on consumers for power theft

The public can share information regarding power theft through 9445857591

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) detected nine energy theft cases in Chengalpattu electricity distribution circle and levied about `17 lakh fine on the consumers for the loss incurred to the board due to the stolen energy.

According to a release from the TANGEDCO, in a division-level mass raid conducted by the Chennai Enforcement Division, the squads detected nine power theft cases in and around Thirunindravur area of the Chengalpattu electricity distribution circle.

A fine of `17.79 lakh has been levied on the consumers who admitted to the offence and chose to compound the case and remitted an additional sum of `1.6 lakh to avoid criminal proceedings.  The public can share information regarding power theft through 9445857591, the release added.

