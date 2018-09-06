Home Cities Chennai

How to be tsunami ready: Drills in coastal districts to ensure readiness

Around 100 rescue personnel from the Revenue, Health, Police, and Fire and Rescue Department conducted evacuation and rescue drills with the cooperation of the villagers.

Published: 06th September 2018 01:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 04:00 AM   |  A+A-

Help personnel in carrying them in stretchers to ambulances and buses sent out for rescue operations | EPS

By Samuel Merigala
Express News Service

CHENNAI: On December 24, 2004, a massive earthquake in Indonesia triggered tidal waves, resulting in a tsunami in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The devastation claimed more than 7,000 lives. Fourteen years on, the state government is keen on not letting another tsunami ravage people’s lives.  

Following recent earthquakes off the coast of Indonesia, the state government has called for tsunami drills in coastal districts to ensure people are prepared for a quick evacuation and trained to help in rescue operations.

Kadalur village was one of the locations chosen in Kancheepuram District for a tsunami drill on Wednesday. Around 100 rescue personnel from the Revenue, Health, Police, and Fire and Rescue Department conducted evacuation and rescue drills with the cooperation of the villagers.

Express spoke to the rescue personnel to find out what you should do once a tsunami alert is issued for your area, and if you are caught in a tsunami.

Help sound alarm: Technology has enabled us to track a tsunami at least an hour before it reaches the coast. A series of 15 bulletins are issued in that period. Everyone must help raise alarm along with rescue personnel. Only then we can ensure every single person is evacuated to a safe place

Take only essentials:  Life is more important than materials. Gather only the essentials from your house such as original IDs, valuables, and certificates. Make sure you leave your house at least half an hour before the tsunami is expected to make landfall.  

Help the elderly: The elderly are often left to fend for themselves. Help personnel in carrying them in stretchers to ambulances and buses sent out for rescue operations.  

Cling to buildings, coconut trees: Many people who clung to remnants of buildings and coconut trees as the water receded were rescued in the 2004 tsunami. Most people think it’s just the tidal waves that kill. But, the water recedes with a huge force and can take people into the open sea. Grab boat debris or a person with a life jacket if you are thrust into open sea by the receding water.

Rescue is responsibility: Help rescue personnel locate survivors after the tsunami. Venture out to save drifters only if you are a strong swimmer or have a life jacket on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tsunami drills Tsunami

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
9 Things To Know About 'The Nun'
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates the success of 'Stree'
Gallery
TiFF is one of the largest film festivals that is open to public. The film festivals has 14 sections in which the films are categorised and screened. This year, there are eight films by Indian directors that will be watched by the international viewers at
A look at the Indian films at TIFF 2018
The Majerhat bridge in the crowded Alipore area of Kolkata caved in around 4.45 pm on Tuesday, 04 September 2018. This is the third bridge collapse in the city in five-and-a-half years. | PTI
Kolkata's Majherhat Bridge collapse;  1 killed, 23 hurt